Original Green is an indigenous women owned and operated cannabis dispensary serving Grey Bruce counties, focused on fighting the stigma of cannabis by bringing cannabis education and clean medicine to the community and surrounding area. History On May 29, 2020, the Saugeen First Nation Chief & Council passed a resolution that allows the opening of registered cannabis dispensaries on Saugeen First Nation land. From that was born Original Green Cannabis, a dispensary offering a wide selection of cannabis, edibles, and CBD products.