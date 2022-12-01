Piffington Cannabis Co - Milton
533.9 km away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Piffington Cannabis Co - Milton
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
100 Bronte St. S Unit 4, unit 4, Milton, ON
License CRSA1209756
storefrontrecreationaldelivery
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
Photos of Piffington Cannabis Co - Milton
Show all photos