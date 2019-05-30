Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Plantlife Cannabis is a proud Albertan owned and operated retailer and Fort McMurray's first Cannabis Licensee.
We pride ourselves on delivering a first class guest experience; award-winning strains; and knowledgeable & friendly team. We carry an outstanding line of products and top brands representing Canada's best in flower, pre-rolls, oils, capsules, seeds and more.