liquid_clock on May 26, 2019

Pretty expensive, last time I was there I couldn’t get anything under $50. I haven’t gone back, but I’m all over the province. Staff didn’t seem that insightful when I asked, I’d like some staff to be able to tell me a short little Leafly article on the strains if i ask instead of only “well this is what I had last, and I didn’t like it.” Or “people say they like this.” Other than that pretty attentive and fluid service.