Family owned and operated and located in the Old Firehall building in downtown Qualicum Beach. With knowledgeable and friendly staff, we aim to provide an exceptional customer experience. Whether it is your first cannabis purchase, or you are a high end connoisseur, we will always have something for you. Offering the largest private retailer selection around, of over 70+ flower strains, 25+ Pre-Roll options, and large variety of THC/CBD oils, capsules and edibles. We also carry a wide selection of vape concentrates that are below government store prices. If you are looking for high THC small batch cannabis, we are the place to check out!