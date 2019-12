At Queen of Bud, we allow people to access the highest quality cannabis based products. We have established a clean, and safe environment where anyone will feel comfortable. Our customer-focused team is highly educated on various products and their effects to health, and well-being. Our main objective is to make sure you are happy. Life is about bringing joy to others, a positive environment is key. We maintain a high level of integrity and are widely recognized for the distributing the best cannabis. All of our products have been through intense testing to ensure we only deliver the highest quality products to our customers.