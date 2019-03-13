Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
RELM Cannabis is dedicated to providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience. Recreational customers will enjoy shopping in a beautiful environment that inspires healing, creativity, comfort, and safety. The RELM team provides knowledgeable and engaging customer service, unlike any other cannabis retail store in North America.