Our Company: REVIVE cannabis is a conscious company solely owned and operated by three Innisfail families who have experienced profound life improvements from cannabis. We are a managerless company with no hierarchical structure. Each time you enter REVIVE cannabis you will meet an owner who intrinsically cares about you, our community, and our company. Our Promise: To ensure that our customers are given first class treatment on every visit to our store, and assist them with their own personal decisions to make the right choices for their unique cannabis needs. Our Mission: To help our customers revive their mind, body, and soul by providing a complete cannabis care experience focusing on education and compassion where you can learn about and purchase cannabis, and cannabis related products, in a local and safe environment.