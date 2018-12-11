col·lec·tive (kuh-lek-tiv) A Collective is a group of individuals coming together for a common cause. At the Rocky Mountain Collective, our cause is to break down the barriers of cannabis through fact based education to create a sustainable industry that can be an honest, productive member of our community and society as a whole. We are your locally owned and operated legal cannabis retail store in two locations to serve Hinton locals and guests, we pride ourselves on customer service and trying to have the selection of cannabis and accessories that you need to make an informed decision. We can't wait to meet you and earn your business. -Rocky Mountain Collective Staff & Management