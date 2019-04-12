BC Sungrown Blue Dream is Tantalus Labs celebration of the storied history of B.C. Bud. The saccharine, blueberry syrup aroma is complemented with brown sugar and caramel! Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
The Utillian 421, the Utillian 721, the Zeus Smite, and the Zeus Arc GT are all on sale while supplies last. From convection to conduction and anything in between we have an option for you. ( Very limited quantities!)
CBD Skunk Haze is bred to achieve an optimum ratio of 1:1 THC/CBD. CBD Skunk Haze is light green, with purple hues and frosty trichrome crystals on the medium-to-large buds. The terpene profile is dominated by pinene followed by guaiol, sabinene, myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. The aroma and taste are of spicy cedar wood, alongside tones of citrus, pine and mint.