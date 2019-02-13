Welcome to The Niagara Herbalist, your local family owned and operated Recreational Cannabis Retail Store. We offer a wide range of quality cannabis and cannabis accessories, catering to consumers from all walks of life. Whether you are a first time or experienced consumer, or you simply want to learn more, you can expect a comfortable and welcoming environment. At The Niagara Herbalist, we pride ourselves on learning, educating and being involved in the community. Our highly educated staff are ready and willing to answer your questions.