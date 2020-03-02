We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The Original FARM has been providing safe access to cannabis in a discreet and professional environment since 2015. FARM is currently serving customers from three of its four locations on Vancouver Island. Join our mailing list to stay informed of new store openings, weekly sales and exclusive promotions.
Everything is bigger in Langford, so of course FARM Langford is The Original FARM’s largest store to date. Conveniently located across the parking lot from the Thrifty Foods in the Belmont Market, Langford, B.C.
Cannabis products are not intended for nor marketed to children and all FARM customers must be 19+.