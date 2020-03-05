Tokyo Smoke is, and has always been, a legal retail community where warm, frank and accurate conversations about cannabis take place. Our education specialists are trained to help you make well-informed decisions about your consumption. If you're looking for a more in-depth cannabis 101, call or book a 1:1 or a Group Info Sesh with us.

We organize our cannabis products via our Intent system. These five categories are designed to help you to easily identify cannabis that’s aligned with your objective. Within each Intent, you can buy all of the smokeless forms currently available on the legal market; cannabis oil, capsules and sprays. If you’re looking for a particular product, don’t be shy to call ahead to see what’s in store.

Before you make the trip, be sure to bring a piece of valid, government-issued photo ID, otherwise you will not be able to enter. Once inside, you’ll find our education specialists circulating the sales floor, ready to answer your questions. You can place your cannabis order with them or head to the cash when you’re ready to purchase.

Until next time, see you soon and have a nice trip.