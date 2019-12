Crosshawx on August 3, 2019

Fantastic prices, easily the best in town. Wide selection of strains as well. The environment of the store is clean and open but it doesn't give you the creepy apple store vibe like certain other chains. The guys behind the till are super chill and really helpful with making sure you find what you're looking for. Best place in the park, well worth the wait for it to open, highly recommended!