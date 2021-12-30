WEEDSⓇ was founded in 2013 by longtime Cannabis grower and advocate, Don Briere. Briere is a central figure in the evolution of Cannabis retail in Canada. Early in his journey with Cannabis Don saw the need for citizens to purchase healthy cannabis in a safe environment. In 2004, he partnered with Carol Gwilt to open Da Kine Smoke & Beverage Shop on Commercial Drive in Vancouver, BC to take normalization of cannabis to the next level. Just another storefront in your community, creating jobs, paying taxes, and enhancing the safety of the community. The store garnered international attention, maybe too much. Four months later, with large lineups everyday and no complaints from neighbours, a gang of 62 police raided the store and Da Kine was written into the history books In 2013, to realize his dream of reasonable and safe access to cannabis for all, Don incorporated WEEDS and began opening shops across Canada. Don’s wife, Carol Gwilt, would eventually bring her cannabis expertise and help grow WEEDSⓇ to the largest and most established dispensary chain in Canada, operating 44 stores across six provinces in the six years prior to legalization. Come visit us at 2580 Kingsway in Vancouver.