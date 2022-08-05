What to expect from cannabis stores

Canada is home to over 3,000 licensed cannabis retail stores that serve recreational customers throughout the country. Canadians have enjoyed the perks of legalized recreational cannabis since 2018, and medical cannabis has been legal since July 2001. At this time, consumers who wish to access the medical market must do so through a qualified physician as retail stores are unable to provide medical products or advice. Whether you're a Canadian citizen, or just passing through, there is no denying that the “Land of The Maple Leaf" is now also the land of the cannabis leaf. For those looking to partake in the local green, Leafly's cannabis experts have gathered the essential information you need to know before going to a dispensary in Canada. Cannabis Store Hours Cannabis stores in Canada make their own hours and are typically open from 9 am to 10 pm, serving customers in-person and online. Cannabis stores are allowed to operate seven days a week and often are open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favourite Canada dispensary at any time using Leafly.ca. Items require to enter a cannabis store To enter a cannabis store in Canada, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's licence, to verify you are the age of majority in your region, 19+ in most provinces, 18 in Alberta and 21 in Quebec. Dispensaries in Canada will not sell recreational cannabis to anyone underage. Cannabis stores in Canada will verify your age by carding you in-store, for in person sales, or at your door when ordering delivery. How to find legit cannabis stores People new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Technically speaking, legit cannabis stores are dispensaries with legal licenses that sell legal products. One of the best ways to judge legitimacy in Canada is to look at the labels on cannabis products. Licensed retailers only carry products with the proper Health Canada warnings, THC labels, and include an excise sticker. Today there are over 3,000 total licensed and legitimate cannabis stores in Canada providing in-person and online experiences. You can see a list of licensed adult-use cannabis stores at any time on Leafly.ca

How to buy weed: Tax Information

Cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in Canada, cannabis products are subject to certain taxes. Every province has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, but nationally Canada's cannabis taxes include a duty of 1$ per gram of dried cannabis flower, or 10% of the value per gram - whichever amount is greater. Some provinces may require different THC products be taxed at different rates. Medical marijuana patients in Canada are not exempt from cannabis tax. Cannabis stores accept credit cards, interac, and cash (in-person only) You can pay for cannabis in a variety of ways in Canada, though credit card and interac are the most common. Customers who wish to pay in cash currency will need to visit a cannabis retail store in person as online orders require digital payment. Since cannabis in Canada is legalized on a federal level, unlike the US, Canadians have the convenience of using whatever form of payment they prefer. Canada cannabis taxes are applied upon each checkout at a dispensary or may be applied electronically through an online ordering system like Leafly, depending on the province.

Where to consume weed

Canada has by-laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke cannabis, and each province sets its own rules on where to consume weed. Essentially, Canada consumption laws outline only a few key locations where you are free to smoke or vape cannabis in Canada, including: Inside a private residence or home that you own

Designated smoking or vaping areas in shared spaces

Specific research and testing facilities How to transport weed Put that skunk in your trunk! It's important to note that Canada has laws regarding the transportation of cannabis. Individuals cannot possess more than 30 grams on their person at any given time.Medical cannabis patients have higher limits and are allowed to carry 30 days supply of their medicine, determined by their authorization of grams per day. If you are travelling with weed in your car, it is important to know that local governments of treat cannabis simularly to alcohol and it is illegal to drive under the influence, or have substances within reach of the driver, medical patients are not exempt from this rule. To safely transport cannabis legally in Canada, your cannabis must meet the following requirements: Cannabis must be transported by an adult aged 19 years old or older

Cannabis must be packed away and not be readily available to the car driver and passengers.

Do not travel with more than 30 grams at a time, per person as it exceeds possession limits In Canada, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. The penalty for driving while under the influence of cannabis in Canada starts with an immediate driver's licence suspension, fines, vehicle impoundment, and the possibility of jail time and a criminal record. To comply with Canada cannabis laws, you should only have enough cannabis on you equal to or less than the legal possession limits, up to 30 grams of dried cannabis.

History of weed in Canada

Canada's economy includes agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and cannabis. Greater Canada has long-held progressive attitudes regarding cannabis use. Medical grassroots efforts date back to the early 1990s with The Canadian Medical Marijuana Access Regulations Grant, which in 2001 authorized medical cannabis use for people with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. On October 17, 2018, recreational cannabis was legalized by the Government of Canada.

Types of cannabis products available in Canada