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Best weed dispensaries in Carvel, Alberta with authentic reviews
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Results 1-30
of 1010
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The "Recommended" sort ranks results by relevance, factoring in location, ratings, reviews, menu quality, and recent Leafly activity.
All Store results
REC
T's Cannabis - Terwillegar
Pickup
Open until Wednesday at 11:50pm MT
REC
T's Cannabis
3.0
(
1
)
Open until 2am MT
REC
Elevate - 105th Ave NW
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Select Cannabis - Edmonton
3.8
(
3
)
Delivery
Pickup in under 30 mins
Preorder until 10am MT
REC
Canna Vibes
Delivery
Pickup in under 30 mins
Open until 2am MT
REC
NUMO Cannabis Co. - Oliver 124th
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am MT
REC
Beach Corner Cannabis
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Daily Blaze
4.9
(
7
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Discounted Cannabis Stony Plain
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Lucid Cannabis - Stony Plain
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
YSS - Stony Plain
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Mary Jane on Penny Lane
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 11pm MT
REC
Rock Island Cannabis Inc
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Plantlife Cannabis - Spruce Grove
4.9
(
16
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Spiritleaf – Spruce Grove
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Lucid Cannabis - Spruce Grove - McLeod Ave
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Value Buds - Grove Landing
3.9
(
17
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
YSS - Spruce Grove
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Queen Street Cannabis - Spruce Grove
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Lucid Cannabis - Spruce Grove - King St
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Tokyo Smoke - Spruce Grove
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Fire & Flower - Spruce Grove Westwind
Closed until 10am MT
REC
7 Points Cannabis
3.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
YSS - Edmonton - Hamptons
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Small Town Buds - Devon
4.9
(
5
)
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Cannabis House - Parkwest
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Plantlife Cannabis - Sunwapta
Closed until 10am MT
REC
Fire & Flower - St. Albert Shoppes at Giroux
Closed until 11am MT
REC
CannaMart - Edmonton
4.6
(
11
)
Closed until 11am MT
REC
Aurora - West Edmonton Mall
4.0
(
6
)
Closed until 10am MT
1
2
3
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34
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