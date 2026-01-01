Best cannabis stores in Carvel, Alberta with authentic reviews
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3. Elevate - 105th Ave NW29.5 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
Located just minutes west of Rogers place in the Heart of Downtown Edmonton directly North of Macewan University, Elevate is your one stop shop for all your cannabis needs, whether that might be before or after an Oilers game or anytime you're in the in the area. All the staff are very friendly and very knowledgeable about the products. Josh, The owner makes everyone feel like family when they come through the door and always goes out of his way to give you the best experience possible. Both Elevate locations come highly recommended.read full review
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4. Select Cannabis - EdmontonDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins26.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
The staff here is very knowledgable, kind and just overall amazing! William is absolutely fantastic, and has a wealth of knowledge about the products available in each location. The atmosphere is fun and inviting. I come here all the time and have never been happier with any store I’ve been to.read full review
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9. Discounted Cannabis Stony Plain8.9 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
The staff at Discount cannibis knows what they are talking about and even take the time to help you with your purchases, which a lot of other places do not! I find them to be my favorite place to go for weed as well as advise or any other products you may be interested in! They have a special$10.00 off when you make so much money in their store as well ! Way to go!read full review
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16. Lucid Cannabis - Spruce Grove - McLeod Ave12.1 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
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18. YSS - Spruce Grove12.9 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
The store is bright and clean, and very cool looking inside. The staff were kind and SUPER knowledgable, they were able to help me find exactly what I was looking for. The array of product was great with some of the best prices I've seen anywhere in town! Will definitely be telling all my friend's about it.read full review
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29. CannaMart - Edmonton24.5 mi awayClosed until 11am MT