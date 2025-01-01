We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Medical marijuana dispensaries in Saanichton, British Columbia
(1)
Medical
1 result
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Bud Hut - San Juan Island
MED & REC
3.0
(
8
)
Closed until 8am PT
17.4 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Brentwood Bay, BC
3.2 km
1 store
Sidney, BC
6.0 km
1 store
Mill Bay, BC
12.4 km
1 store
Victoria, BC
12.9 km
26 stores
Langford, BC
18.9 km
1 store
Pender Island, BC
22.7 km
1 store
Duncan, BC
28.6 km
4 stores
Ganges, BC
30.2 km
1 store
Sooke, BC
31.5 km
4 stores
Chemainus, BC
37.7 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Saanichton
V8M
switch to map view
Filters
Medical
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
1
Recreational
Medical
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Blue Dream
Bubba Kush
Pink Kush
Peach Ringz
Sage and Sour
Mango Haze
Northern Lights
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results