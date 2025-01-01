We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Medical marijuana dispensaries in Amherstburg, Ontario
(1)
Medical
30 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
MED
Ultra Cannabis (MED)
4.9
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
24.4 mi away
order pickup
MED
420 Factory - Detroit
4.9
(
245
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.6 mi away
order delivery or pickup
MED
Liberty - Detroit (Med)
Closed until 10am ET
16.2 mi away
order pickup
Herbology - River Rouge
MED & REC
11.2 mi away
Green Care - River Rouge
MED & REC
4.7
(
70
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.7 mi away
Green Care - River Rouge (Medical)
MED
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.7 mi away
Herbal Healing - River Rouge
MED & REC
4.6
(
32
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.8 mi away
Herbal Healing - River Rouge (Medical)
MED
Closed until 10am ET
11.8 mi away
The Curing Corner
MED
Closed until 12pm ET
12.2 mi away
Green Pharm - Detroit
MED
3.6
(
5
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.2 mi away
Sticky Detroit
MED
5.0
(
14
)
Closed until 9am ET
13.3 mi away
Viola - Detroit (Med Only)
MED
Closed until 11am ET
14.2 mi away
Southwest Medz
MED
5.0
(
73
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.2 mi away
The Flower Bowl - Detroit (MED)
MED
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
15.3 mi away
BotaniQ - Delivery
MED
1.0
(
1
)
Open until 8am ET
15.4 mi away
Green Door
MED
4.8
(
338
)
Closed until 10am ET
16.0 mi away
The We Store - Tecumseh
MED & REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
16.5 mi away
Light Em Up Cannabis
MED & REC
1.0
(
1
)
16.8 mi away
The Flower Bowl (Medical)
MED
4.5
(
8
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.1 mi away
The Flower Bowl - Inkster (Recreational)
MED & REC
4.8
(
704
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.1 mi away
The Herbalist
MED & REC
17.4 mi away
Motown Meds
MED
4.4
(
49
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.7 mi away
Nature's Medicines - Detroit
MED
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until Wednesday at 10am ET
17.8 mi away
THC - Detroit
MED & REC
4.9
(
311
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.9 mi away
Vibe - The Ultimate Cannabis Experience (MED)
MED
4.5
(
8
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.4 mi away
KAHN Cannabis
MED
Closed until 10am ET
19.3 mi away
Wayne Releaf (Medical)
MED
Closed until 8am ET
19.4 mi away
Nature's Medicines - Wayne (Medical)
MED
4.9
(
294
)
Closed until 9am ET
19.5 mi away
Michigan's Finest
MED & REC
19.8 mi away
Joyology Wayne (MED)
MED
4.8
(
1,533
)
Closed until 8am ET
19.8 mi away
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Essex, ON
17.4 km
2 stores
Tecumseh, ON
18.5 km
2 stores
Windsor, ON
19.8 km
30 stores
Kingsville, ON
32.7 km
1 store
Belle River, ON
36.6 km
2 stores
Leamington, ON
42.7 km
1 store
Find all locations
