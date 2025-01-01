We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Aurora, Ontario
(1)
Veteran
95 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Malibu Road - Aurora
4.9
(
5
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
0.5 mi away
order pickup
REC
Gormley Cannabis
4.9
(
6
)
Delivery
Pickup
Closed until 9am ET
3.2 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
The 4SSST
4.6
(
9
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
16.6 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Paradise AIR Cannabis
5.0
(
10
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
16.8 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Cannabis Hut - Birchmount
4.8
(
17
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Bud's Cannabis Store - Baldwin
Pickup
Preorder until 9:30am ET
17.5 mi away
order pickup
REC
One Plant - Scarborough
5.0
(
34
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9:30am ET
18.2 mi away
order pickup
REC
BUDSSMOKE - Brampton
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
19.3 mi away
order pickup
REC
Spiritleaf - Don Mills - Toronto
4.9
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.4 mi away
order pickup
REC
North 80
4.8
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
16.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Budbar Express
5.0
(
3
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
18.7 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Kanab
5.0
(
5
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
18.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Sessions Cannabis - Aurora
REC
Closed until 10am ET
0.3 mi away
Jane's Cannabis Shop - Now Open!
REC
4.3
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
0.5 mi away
Alpha Cannabis
REC
3.7
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
0.6 mi away
Dab Cannabis - Aurora
REC
Closed until 9am ET
0.7 mi away
HAVOK SMOKE Cannabis & Accessories - Aurora
REC
5.0
(
6
)
Closed until 11am ET
0.9 mi away
CannaEra
REC
1.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
0.9 mi away
Nature's Haze
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
1.0 mi away
FIKA Local - Aurora-Wellington
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
1.8 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Ballantrae
REC
Closed until 9am ET
7.9 mi away
Olympus Cannabis - Bradford
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
9.4 mi away
Miss Jones - Stouffville Outpost
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.4 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis Co - Bradford
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
9.4 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Stouffville Main
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.6 mi away
One Plant - Stouffville
REC
4.4
(
7
)
Closed until 9:30am ET
9.7 mi away
Your Local Cannabis - Stouffville
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.8 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Bradford
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.9 mi away
One Plant - Bradford
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
9.9 mi away
Jolly Green Cannabis
REC
10.2 mi away
1
2
3
4
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
5.3 km
8 stores
Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON
15.1 km
4 stores
Georgina, ON
23.2 km
3 stores
Toronto, ON
23.3 km
331 stores
Pickering, ON
25.8 km
10 stores
New Tecumseth, ON
28.0 km
4 stores
Brampton, ON
31.1 km
33 stores
Ajax, ON
35.3 km
6 stores
Barrie, ON
40.1 km
19 stores
Port Perry, ON
40.5 km
4 stores
Mississauga, ON
41.8 km
4 stores
Oshawa, ON
45.3 km
18 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Aurora
switch to map view
Filters
Veteran
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
1
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Ownership
Asian owned
Black owned
LGBTQIA+ owned
Woman owned
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Pink Kush
Blue Dream
Animal Face
Jean Guy
Tropic Thunder
Cold Creek Kush
GMO Cookies
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results