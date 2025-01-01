We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Plantagenet, Ontario
(1)
Credit cards accepted
2 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
High Ties Cannabis - PLANTAGENET
REC
Closed until 9am ET
1.5 mi away
Big River Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.8 mi away
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Clarence-Rockland, ON
23.8 km
3 stores
Hawkesbury, ON
31.6 km
1 store
Embrun, ON
37.6 km
1 store
Ottawa, ON
37.6 km
13 stores
Alexandria, ON
37.8 km
1 store
Find all locations
