We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Medical marijuana dispensaries in Tecumseh, Ontario
(1)
Medical
65 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
MED
Ultra Cannabis (MED)
4.9
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.4 mi away
order pickup
MED
The Grove - Center Line (Med)
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
14.2 mi away
order pickup
MED & REC
STIIIZY Ferndale
4.2
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
16.0 mi away
order pickup
MED
420 Factory - Detroit
4.9
(
245
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
16.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
MED
Nature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)
5.0
(
10
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
16.3 mi away
order delivery or pickup
MED
Liberty - Detroit (Med)
Closed until 10am ET
9.7 mi away
order pickup
MED & REC
Liberty - Madison Heights (Med)
3.7
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.1 mi away
order pickup
The We Store - Tecumseh
MED & REC
5.0
(
2
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
3.4 mi away
House of Zen
MED
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
6.2 mi away
The We Store - Lakeshore
MED & REC
5.0
(
1
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
7.0 mi away
Green Acres Wellness Center
MED
4.6
(
83
)
Closed until 9am ET
7.2 mi away
Oz Cannabis - Detroit (MED)
MED
4.0
(
7
)
Closed until 10am ET
7.6 mi away
420 Dank
MED
4.5
(
78
)
Closed until 9am ET
8.9 mi away
DaCut - Detroit
MED & REC
9.0 mi away
BotaniQ - Delivery
MED
1.0
(
1
)
Open until 8am ET
9.2 mi away
The Flower Bowl - Detroit (MED)
MED
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
9.5 mi away
KAHN Cannabis
MED
Closed until 10am ET
10.1 mi away
Viola - Detroit (Med Only)
MED
Closed until 11am ET
10.3 mi away
Flavors Detroit
MED & REC
5.0
(
232
)
Closed until 10am ET
10.5 mi away
Budz Xclusive Cannabis
MED
11.0 mi away
Southwest Medz
MED
5.0
(
73
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.6 mi away
Helping Hand Holistic Center
MED
4.9
(
89
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.7 mi away
Hyde Cannabis - Detroit
MED
5.0
(
27
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.8 mi away
Five and Dime - Detroit
MED
4.7
(
199
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.3 mi away
Cookies Detroit (Med)
MED
4.0
(
39
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.3 mi away
Sozo - Warren (MED)
MED
2.0
(
1
)
12.5 mi away
Light Em Up Cannabis
MED & REC
1.0
(
1
)
12.6 mi away
Green Door
MED
4.8
(
338
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.8 mi away
The Curing Corner
MED
Closed until 12pm ET
12.8 mi away
Sticky Detroit
MED
5.0
(
14
)
Closed until 9am ET
12.9 mi away
1
2
3
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Windsor, ON
1.9 km
30 stores
Belle River, ON
11.3 km
2 stores
Essex, ON
16.4 km
2 stores
Amherstburg, ON
29.7 km
2 stores
Kingsville, ON
33.3 km
1 store
Leamington, ON
38.7 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Tecumseh
switch to map view
Filters
Medical
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
1
Recreational
Medical
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Ownership
Arab/Middle Eastern owned
Black owned
Woman owned
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Blue Dream
Pineapple Express
Gelato
Granddaddy Purple
Sour Diesel
Runtz
GMO Cookies
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results