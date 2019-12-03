12 Days of Giveaways: Leafly is giving away more than $5,000 in prizes

Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of the most covetable cannabis brands and retailers across the country. That’s a total of 12 prizes up for grabs and you can enter for a chance to win one prize each day of the contest.

Prizes have been generously supplied by our buds: 420Way, Canaca, Canopy, Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Muskoka Grown, Tantalus Labs, Qwest, Ohai, and Burb, West Coast Gifts, Spiritleaf, and Superette.

Sign up for our newsletter or check leafly.ca each day as we announce prizes and details on how to enter to win gift packs that are sure to light up your holidaze.

Standard Official Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID IN QUEBEC AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

Background: In addition to the particular elements of the applicable contest (the “Contest”) that are provided by Leafly Canada when announcing the Contest, the following rules, regulations and guidelines (collectively, the “Contest Rules”) apply to the Contest. Your compliance with the entry requirements for the Contest amounts to your acceptance and agreement with Leafly Canada (“Leafly”) to the Contest Rules and any decision Leafly or its designees make regarding any matters relating to the Contest.

Eligibility: The Contest is open to all persons that are at least the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at the time of entry and who are legal residents of the country or jurisdiction in which the Contest Rules fully satisfy all legal requirements for a contest of this nature. The Contest is void or the entrant ineligible where the legal requirements or restrictions of any jurisdiction prohibit or render illegal the contest or the eligibility of an individual. Leafly, in its sole discretion, shall determine the eligibility of entrants. Employees and contractors of Leafly, its promotional partners and their respective parents, affiliates and subsidiaries, participating advertising and promotion agencies (and members of their immediate family and/or those living in the same of household of each such employee) are not eligible to participate in the Contest. Entrants that do not comply with the Contest Rules are not eligible to win a prize. All federal, province and local laws and regulations apply.

How to Enter: You may enter the Contest in one of two ways: Either follow the submission instructions set out in Leafly communications/ correspondence OR e-mailing complete name, address, phone number and member name (if applicable) to canadacontest@leafly.com. One entry per person per day, unless otherwise indicated.

Automated entries (including but not limited to entries submitted using any robot, script, macro, or other automated service) are not permitted and will be disqualified. Where applicable, all entries become the property Leafly and will not be returned. All winners must meet the eligibility requirements set forth in these Contest Rules in order to qualify for the prize

All decisions made by Leafly or its designees shall be final and binding. Leafly reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant from the Contest, and any future contest or other promotion conducted by Leafly, and to prosecute to the fullest extent permitted by law, any Entrant who, in Leafly’ reasonable opinion: tampers with Leafly’ websites; the entry process or the Contest; violates the Contest Rules; or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. In the event of disqualification of any winner, Leafly may replace such winner with the next runner-up in its sole discretion.

Contest Schedule: The Contest will run from the posting date to the Contest end date (11:59 pm EST on Thursday, December 19, 2019), as specified in the Contest posting. A random draw will be made after the closing date from all eligible entries received on or before the Contest closing date. Winners will be announced on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Prizes: Total number of available prizes will be listed within the Contest details in the Leafly communications. Associated value is available upon request. All prizes will be awarded (other than prizes withheld for tax purposes as required by applicable law) and are not transferable. No substitutions (including for cash) are permitted, except Leafly reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute prizes of equal or greater monetary value to the prizes if for any reason any prize cannot be awarded as contemplated in these Contest Rules or for any other reason. The winner may be required to supply a Social Security Number or equivalent taxpayer ID prior to the award of any prize. Winners are also responsible for taxes, duty and/or import tariffs depending upon their jurisdiction of residence, and all transportation to and from the venue where the prizes may be enjoyed, as well as all other expenses. ALL TAXES ASSOCIATED WITH THE RECEIPT OR USE OF THE PRIZES ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. Leafly reserves the right to withhold any taxes as required by applicable law. The prizes are awarded without warranty, express or implied, of any kind.

Contest of Skill: Where required by law, potential winners will be required to answer a “skill testing question”. The skill test will be administered by telephone at a mutually convenient time. Any potential winner will be required to answer the skill testing question without electronic, mechanical or other assistance and there will be a time limit for providing the answer. Any potential winner may be required to sign a declaration confirming compliance with these requirements.

Notification of Winner: The potential winners of the Contest will be notified as set out in the Leafly communications. All winners of the Contests must sign and return a confirmation of eligibility and compliance with these Contest Rules, a publicity/liability release (unless prohibited by law), and any other requested documents within the time period stipulated in the documents. All winners, if requested by Leafly in its sole discretion, provide confirmation of identification either by passport, driver’s license or other documentation that may be accepted by Leafly in its sole discretion confirming the name, address and birth date of the winner. Failure to comply with these requirements may result in disqualification. Any notification returned as undeliverable may result in disqualification.

All potential winners, as a condition of receiving any prize, also may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where legally permissible a Publicity. Failure to comply with this deadline may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate winner. Return of any prize/prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner. Acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for Leafly and its agencies to use winner’s name and/or likeness, biographical information, and/or entry for advertising and promotional purposes without additional compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Odds of Winning: The odds of winning depend upon the total number of entries received for the Contest. All decisions of Leafly are final and binding in all matters relating to the Contest.

Disclaimer and Limit of Liability: LEAFLY MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING ANY PRIZE OR ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST. LEAFLY SHALL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS, DAMAGE, COST, OR INJURY THAT ARISES FROM OR RELATES TO PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST, OR WINNING OR USE OF A PRIZE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: (I) LATE, LOST, DELAYED, DAMAGED, MISDIRECTED, INCOMPLETE, OR UNINTELLIGIBLE ENTRIES; (II) TELEPHONE, ELECTRONIC, HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE PROGRAM, NETWORK, INTERNET, OR COMPUTER MALFUNCTIONS, FAILURES, VIRUSES OR DIFFICULTIES OF ANY KIND; (III) FAILED, INCOMPLETE, GARBLED, OR DELAYED COMPUTER TRANSMISSIONS; (IV) THE DOWNLOADING OF ANY MATERIAL IN CONNECTION WITH THIS CONTEST; (V) ANY TYPOGRAPHICAL OR OTHER ERROR IN THE PRINTING OF THE OFFER, ADMINISTRATION OF THE CONTEST, OR IN THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PRIZE ;AND (V) ANY OTHER CONDITION THAT MAY CAUSE THE CONTEST TO BE DISRUPTED OR CORRUPTED. LEAFLY RESERVES THE RIGHT, SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE LAW, IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION AND WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE, TO SUSPEND OR CANCEL THE CONTEST OR ALTER THE RULES FOR ANY REASON, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IF AT ANY TIME A COMPUTER VIRUS, TECHNICAL PROBLEM, OR OTHER UNFORESEEABLE EVENT ALTERS OR CORRUPTS THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE CONTEST.

Release: BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, EACH ENTRANT AND EACH OF ITS HEIRS, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS RELEASES AND AGREES TO HOLD HARMLESS LEAFLY AND THEIR PARENT COMPANIES, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, INSPECTORS AND AGENTS FROM ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER (WHETHER ARISING IN CONTRACT, TORT OR ANY OTHER LEGAL THEORY) FOR ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LOSSES, OR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THOSE RELATED TO PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, INFRINGEMENT OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS, RIGHTS OF PUBLICITY OR PRIVACY OR DEFAMATION) ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH: (I) ENTERING THE CONTEST; (II) ACCEPTANCE OR USE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (III) OTHERWISE ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THE CONTEST.

Indemnity: Each entrant agrees to indemnify and hold harmless Leafly and its promotional partners, its directors, officers, employees and assigns from any and all injury, loss, claims, damages, expenses, costs (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) and liabilities (including settlements), brought or asserted by any third party against Leafly or its promotional partners, its directors, officers, employees and assigns due to or arising out of his or her entry or conduct during and in connection with the Contest, including but not limited to any claims for trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property right infringements, right of publicity, right of privacy or defamation whether arising in contract, tort (including negligence) or any other legal theory, or the acceptance and/or subsequent use or misuse, or condition of any of the prizes awarded, or claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion or privacy.

Governing Law: Unless prohibited by law, the Contest and the rights and obligations of Leafly and entrants will be governed by and controlled by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, without reference to the applicable conflict of law provisions. All entrants consent to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Province of Ontario and federal court with respect to any action, dispute or other matter pertaining to or arising out of the Contest.

Severability: If any provision of these Rules is found to be invalid or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction or appointed arbitrator, such determination shall in no way affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision herein.

All questions regarding the Contest should be directed by e-mail to canadacontest@leafly.com