A background check for your cannabis: The importance of transparency in a growing industry

Knowing your cannabis on a first-name, first-strain basis just got easier. Whether you’re looking for a short-term fling or long-term commitment, you can now view a strain’s profile and find out if it’s for you.

To set the record straight: no, we’re not talking about some kind of cannabis dating service, but an educational initiative from Figr. A Canadian cannabis company with operations in Charlottetown, PEI, and Simcoe, Ontario, Figr is focused on using its generations of farming practices combined with cutting edge technology to help consumers and budtenders learn more about their cannabis products. And it’s ultimately shaping the industry for the better.



The impact of transparency on the industry at large

With almost five million Canadians using cannabis, reported by Statistics Canada, and with current and occasional users confirming their consumption will increase over the next three months, the need for transparency is imperative.

While licensed producers are required to track and report on the supply-chain journey of their products directly to Health Canada, they are not required to share this information directly with consumers. Figr does this voluntarily because they believe consumers deserve similar access to this information, so that they can feel confident in the safety and quality of the cannabis products they purchase. In large part, it could help to standardize the cannabis industry as a whole and become a marker that other industry players look to at every touchpoint: growing, producing, selling, and ultimately, consuming.

“We are committed to ensuring our consumers are equipped with verifiable, accurate and comprehensive information about their products. Anything that would help us provide further transparency and additional opportunities to learn about our products is something we’d consider tracking and making available,” says Zack Grossman, Marketing Director at Figr. “Our consumers are at the root of everything we do, so we actively encourage and seek out feedback on what people would like to see and know about their products.”

SENTRI and its role in shaping the cannabis industry

At the heart of Figr’s transparency is a product traceability platform, SENTRI. Figr meticulously traces all of its cannabis production from the source (mother plant) to market, so consumers are equipped with verifiable, accurate, and comprehensive information about their products, providing greater access to information beyond regulatory requirements.

To test it out for themselves, consumers can visit Figr’s website and enter the lot number located on their Figr product to see SENTRI in action. Alternatively, consumers can download the Figr Budtender App and explore their cannabis’ profile.

Giving consumers access to this information is about providing a level of clarity and confidence to help them make educated decisions on what products they trust and prefer.

While it’s clear that Figr has set the bar high when it comes to transparency in the cannabis industry, we hope to see more LPs follow Figr’s lead. In the meantime, Figr consumers can enjoy the confidence that comes with the unique ability to get up close and personal with their cannabis.