CanadaIndustry Figr: A Canadian cannabis grower rooted in local values Presented By FIGR March 31, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint

Since then, Figr has scaled both swiftly and nimbly by applying a combination of cutting-edge technology and proven farming practices. And though their post-legalization growth has been monumental, they won’t let it impact their commitment to staying true to their local roots.

Meet the people behind Figr

Comprised of over 100 people and quickly growing, the Figr team includes reputable farmers and cultivators, horticultural scientists, as well as extraction technicians. But more importantly, they make a conscious effort to support and employ locally.

Take Emily Mutch, for example. She is the manager of the tissue culturing lab – where they are exploring new ways to quickly and efficiently grow new plants through micropropagation (a.k.a. plant cloning).

With a degree in Biology from the University of Prince Edward Island, and strong family history in farming, she’s passionate about pursuing a career in botany and inspiring other Canadians to make their mark on the industry.

“I grew up with parents who were very much into nature, so I spent a lot of time with plants growing up. Now, I’m working in one of the newest and most exciting industries in Canada, right here at home in P.E.I.,” said Mutch. “When I started there were maybe 20 employees at the time, so I’ve been able to see our growth and how many more Islanders are eager to work in the cannabis industry.”

How Figr bud is grown

Due to its previously restricted access and criminalization, there’s been no official, standardized guidebook on how to grow cannabis. This means growers, like Emily and others on the Figr team, are reliant on the knowledge shared within Figr’s extended network to help determine what the best methods are for growing high-quality products.

“Growing cannabis is like creating a recipe. There are a lot of variables that can influence the quality of the final product,” says Mutch.

Everything has its own impact, from the lighting used at each point in the growing cycle, to what kind of “growth medium” the plantlets take root in, as well as the temperature and humidity levels of the grow area.

“As you can tell, there are a lot of decisions that go into it. But everything we do is methodical and process-driven so that we are growing the most consistent cannabis possible,” she says.

Cannabis consumers care a lot about where their cannabis comes from, but just as important is understanding how it is grown. One of Figr’s biggest differentiators is the unique product tracking system, SENTRI℠, which tracks their products throughout the entire lifecycle.

By entering the lot number on product packaging at Figr.com/quality or via Figr’s Budtender App (available on Apple and Android devices), consumers can easily access in-depth information about their buds, including where in Canada it was grown, when it was harvested, the birth date of the mother plant, how long it was cured, the terpene profiles, certificates of analysis, exact amounts of THC, CBD, and much more.

Products & prices

Figr offers a variety of locally grown craft cannabis products that are available in dried flower, pre-rolls, and oil. Pricing ranges based on their quality tiering system ranging from Artisan (pre-milled) to Craft (whole bud) to Master (hand-selected premium whole buds). Recently, they released their own line of vaping devices and cartridges.

The Figr Master Vapourizer is custom-designed with two temperature settings to deliver the best of Figr’s Master Pods. If you’d rather use your own device, their craft cartridges are compatible with most 510 thread vaporizers. The Master Pods are offered in four all-natural varieties — Citrus, Melon, Mixed Berry, and Terpene – and craft cartridges in three –Citrus, Mixed Berry and Terpene.

But Figr doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon. As for what is next, their expansion beyond their East Coast familial roots includes ramping up their newest facility in Simcoe, Ontario — called Figr Norfolk. Ultimately, with every new expansion or development, Figr’s goal is to be available to more Canadians.

Currently, Figr products are available in-store and online in Nova Scotia (NSLC), Prince Edward Island (PEICMC) and New Brunswick (Cannabis NB), and Ontario (OCS), but are expected to be available across the country before the end of the year. Check out their website and Instagram to stay tuned on launches near you.