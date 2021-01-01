About this product
Afghan feminized seeds are 100% Indica and can be grown easily indoors and outdoors. With these seeds, you’re looking at levels of THC at around 20%, making it the ideal strain for a euphoric buzz and a happy high. Enjoy the fragrant earthy and herbal scent of this strain, paired with flavors of spicy and sweet, making it a delight on the tastebuds. Use this strain to combat depression, reduce headache and bust stress with this strain’s happy high. This strain has also been known to help reduce muscle and joint pain.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Afghan Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
