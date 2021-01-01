 Loading…

Hybrid

AK-47 (autoflowering) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds AK-47 (autoflowering) seeds
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds AK-47 (autoflowering) seeds

About this product

The powerful AK-47 hybrid strain packs a punch at 35% Indica / 65% Sativa. Expect levels of THC up to 20% when growing and consuming this heavenly strain and flowers will be ready in as little as 8 weeks. The popularity of this strain is easily recognized around the entire world because of its pungent smell with a sweet and sour taste. The effects of AK-47 are euphoric and happy, making it great for daytime consumption; the uplifting vibes will help you tackle the entire day. This strain has been used to combat stress, provide pain relief and induce appetite.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

