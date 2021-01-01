About this product
The powerful AK-47 hybrid strain packs a punch at 35% Indica / 65% Sativa. Expect levels of THC up to 20% when growing and consuming this heavenly strain and flowers will be ready in as little as 8 weeks. The popularity of this strain is easily recognized around the entire world because of its pungent smell with a sweet and sour taste. The effects of AK-47 are euphoric and happy, making it great for daytime consumption; the uplifting vibes will help you tackle the entire day. This strain has been used to combat stress, provide pain relief and induce appetite.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
AK-47
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.