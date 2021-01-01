 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. AK-47 (fem) seeds
Hybrid

AK-47 (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds AK-47 (fem) seeds
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds AK-47 (fem) seeds

$89.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Get guaranteed buds with AK-47 feminized plants. The hybrid strain is 35% Indica / 65% Sativa and can be grown indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. With this strain, you can expect flowers in as early as 8 weeks. There’s a reason this strain is so popular, it can provide users with THC levels of up to 20%; providing a cerebral high that’s happy and uplifting for the user. This strain is ideal to boost creativity and help socializing. The medical uses of this strain are tackling depression, busting stress, inducing appetite and alleviating pain.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review