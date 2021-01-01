About this product
Get guaranteed buds with AK-47 feminized plants. The hybrid strain is 35% Indica / 65% Sativa and can be grown indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. With this strain, you can expect flowers in as early as 8 weeks. There’s a reason this strain is so popular, it can provide users with THC levels of up to 20%; providing a cerebral high that’s happy and uplifting for the user. This strain is ideal to boost creativity and help socializing. The medical uses of this strain are tackling depression, busting stress, inducing appetite and alleviating pain.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
AK-47
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.