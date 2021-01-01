About this product
Amnesia Haze feminized is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa strain that produces a high yield. Renown for delivering an uplifting high, Amnesia Haze is guaranteed to give you some serious bang for your buck. You can expect citrusy notes of lemon with a subtle sweetness when consuming this highly popular strain. If you’re looking for creativity, energy and an uplifting and happy high, Amnesia Haze is one of the best strains to go for. You can use this strain to tackle stress, combat pain, fight fatigue and help to raise a low mood into an uplifted one.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
