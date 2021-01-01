About this product
Big Bud feminized seeds can be grown easily by beginners and advanced cannabis growers. The seeds produce plants that are 60% Indica / 40% Sativa, a hybrid that contains up to 16% THC. This strain produces flowers in as little as 9 weeks and can be grown indoors and a sunny climate. You can expect a fruity and sweet taste, accompanied by a herbal and woody scent. The effects of this strain are happy, uplifting and a euphoric buzz, making it great for daytime consumption. This strain has been known to help induce sleep, put the user into a state of relaxation and bust stress.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Big Bud
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.