Indica

Big Bud (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

About this product

Big Bud feminized seeds can be grown easily by beginners and advanced cannabis growers. The seeds produce plants that are 60% Indica / 40% Sativa, a hybrid that contains up to 16% THC. This strain produces flowers in as little as 9 weeks and can be grown indoors and a sunny climate. You can expect a fruity and sweet taste, accompanied by a herbal and woody scent. The effects of this strain are happy, uplifting and a euphoric buzz, making it great for daytime consumption. This strain has been known to help induce sleep, put the user into a state of relaxation and bust stress.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Big Bud

Big Bud
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.

