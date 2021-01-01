About this product
Blue Dream feminized is one of those strains that can be grown easily by beginners or cultivated for advanced growers to produce beautiful crops. This 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid strain contains THC levels up to 21%. With these seeds, you can achieve consistently high yields and expect to find flowers on your plants in up to 9 weeks. Blue Dream produces a vibrant daytime high that can induce socializing, creativity and a overall joy and happiness like no other. This strain has also been known to help with depressing and keep anxiety to a minimum.
I Love Growing Marijuana
Blue Dream
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
