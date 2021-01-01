About this product

Blue Dream feminized is one of those strains that can be grown easily by beginners or cultivated for advanced growers to produce beautiful crops. This 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid strain contains THC levels up to 21%. With these seeds, you can achieve consistently high yields and expect to find flowers on your plants in up to 9 weeks. Blue Dream produces a vibrant daytime high that can induce socializing, creativity and a overall joy and happiness like no other. This strain has also been known to help with depressing and keep anxiety to a minimum.