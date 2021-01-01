About this product

Blueberry feminized seeds produce hybrid plants that are ideal for growing outdoors. This strain is an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid with THC levels of up to 16%. The flavorful and delicious Blueberry strain delivers a feel-good high that makes the user feel upbeat, happy and like they can tackle the day. The medical uses of Blueberry have shown it to be effective to reduce the symptoms of depression and help induce sleep for people suffering from insomnia. This strain also has the ability to reduce pain and bust stress.