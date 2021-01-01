About this product

Bubblegum is the perfect blend of 50/50 strain that’s easy to grow for beginners and even easier for advanced cultivators. These feminized seeds produce hybrid plants indoors and outdoors in warmer climates with up to 17% THC. The sweet taste of berry, paired with mixed fruits and a strong scent of earth makes this strain incredibly unique. Expect a euphoric high that can felt all over the body and an uplifting feeling for the mind. This strain is known to be effective in combating depression, inducing sleep, helping to de-stress and increasing appetite.