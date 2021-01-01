 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Bubblegum (fem) seeds
Hybrid

Bubblegum (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Bubblegum (fem) seeds
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Bubblegum (fem) seeds

$79.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Bubblegum is the perfect blend of 50/50 strain that’s easy to grow for beginners and even easier for advanced cultivators. These feminized seeds produce hybrid plants indoors and outdoors in warmer climates with up to 17% THC. The sweet taste of berry, paired with mixed fruits and a strong scent of earth makes this strain incredibly unique. Expect a euphoric high that can felt all over the body and an uplifting feeling for the mind. This strain is known to be effective in combating depression, inducing sleep, helping to de-stress and increasing appetite.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bubble Gum is a classic hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Indiana Bubble Gum with an unknown indica strain. marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review