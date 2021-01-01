About this product

California Dream feminized seeds produce crops with high yields indoors and even better outdoors. This 70% Indica / 30% Sativa strain has super high levels of THC up to 24% and shows flowers in up to 9 weeks. This strain is often noticeable by its resin-drenched buds and effects that can improve sociability, focus, induce extreme happiness and make the user feel extreme levels of bliss. California Dream can be consumed for medical conditions such as anxiety, depression and even to help alleviate stress after a long and hard day.