About this product

Cheese is one of the most famous marijuana strains on the globe. The sticky, cheesy scent is notorious and can be smelled from afar. These feminized seeds produce 60% Indica / 40% Sativa hybrid plants that are easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. The pungent skunky scent combined with the sweet taste is enough to make consumers come back for more. Feel the effects of Cheese and enjoy the deeply relaxing state that’s been described as meditative. This strain has been known to help the effects of depression, insomnia, lack of appetite and stress.