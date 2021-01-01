About this product
Cheese is one of the most famous marijuana strains on the globe. The sticky, cheesy scent is notorious and can be smelled from afar. These feminized seeds produce 60% Indica / 40% Sativa hybrid plants that are easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. The pungent skunky scent combined with the sweet taste is enough to make consumers come back for more. Feel the effects of Cheese and enjoy the deeply relaxing state that’s been described as meditative. This strain has been known to help the effects of depression, insomnia, lack of appetite and stress.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.
