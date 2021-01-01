About this product

Chocolope produces very high yields of marijuana and can be grown indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. These feminized seeds produce 10% Indica / 90% Sativa hybrid plants with THC levels up to 19%. Known as an energizing strain that can be used during the day for socializing and creativity, Chocolope delivers an energetic high that makes users happy and uplifted. You can expect the taste of chocolate and coffee with this strain, paired with an earthy scent mixed with vanilla. This strain has been known to be effective for the symptoms of depression and as a powerful remedy to decrease stress.