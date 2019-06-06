 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Chronic Widow (fem) seeds
Hybrid

Chronic Widow (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Skip to Reviews
5.01
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Chronic Widow (fem) seeds

$109.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Chronic Widow feminized seeds produce great results and thrive outdoors to produce high yields. This strain is 65% Indica / 35% Sativa with high levels of THC up to 23%. You can expect to see flowers in 10 weeks with Chronic Widow and the spicy yet creamy flavor makes it worth the wait. Users can expect a relaxed and sleepy state when consuming this strain of marijuana, this couchlock strain is not one for the faint of heart. Chronic Widow has been known to be effective in combatting depression, inducing sleep, reducing stress and helping with physical pain.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Thu Jun 06 2019
A........9
This strain will send you straight to the couch. Great flavor on the inhale and nice taste left on the tongue on the exhale. Quick it that lasts around an hour.