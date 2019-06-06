About this product

Chronic Widow feminized seeds produce great results and thrive outdoors to produce high yields. This strain is 65% Indica / 35% Sativa with high levels of THC up to 23%. You can expect to see flowers in 10 weeks with Chronic Widow and the spicy yet creamy flavor makes it worth the wait. Users can expect a relaxed and sleepy state when consuming this strain of marijuana, this couchlock strain is not one for the faint of heart. Chronic Widow has been known to be effective in combatting depression, inducing sleep, reducing stress and helping with physical pain.