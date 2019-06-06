About this product
Chronic Widow feminized seeds produce great results and thrive outdoors to produce high yields. This strain is 65% Indica / 35% Sativa with high levels of THC up to 23%. You can expect to see flowers in 10 weeks with Chronic Widow and the spicy yet creamy flavor makes it worth the wait. Users can expect a relaxed and sleepy state when consuming this strain of marijuana, this couchlock strain is not one for the faint of heart. Chronic Widow has been known to be effective in combatting depression, inducing sleep, reducing stress and helping with physical pain.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.