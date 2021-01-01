 Loading…

Crystal (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Crystal (fem) seeds

$89.00MSRP

About this product

Crystal Feminized seeds produce a potent strain of marijuana that’s known for its high levels of THC at 25%. This 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain has a silky smooth taste that’s not recommended for beginner marijuana consumers or first-time growers. This advanced strain shows flowers in 10 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors in warmer climates. You can expect a cerebral high that uplifts the user and eventually works to provide a relaxing and sedating effect. Crystal can be consumed to help alleviate nausea, bust stress and reduce physical pain.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Crystal Coma

Crystal Coma

Crystal Coma is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid from California that induces deep, trance-like effects. Its name foreshadows the debilitating relaxation to come, a long-lasting calm that shuts off mental overactivity. Pastel green breaks through this sativa’s thick blanket of crystal trichomes that contributes to its staggeringly high THC content of up to 26 percent. Crystal Coma’s genetics are long lost, but myth has it that the origins lie in Cheese and Skunk #1. Anxiety, PTSD, pain, and sleeplessness are no match for Crystal Coma’s potency, a medicine that is highly recommended for nighttime use. Crystal Coma took 3rd place in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.

