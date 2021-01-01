About this product

Crystal Feminized seeds produce a potent strain of marijuana that’s known for its high levels of THC at 25%. This 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain has a silky smooth taste that’s not recommended for beginner marijuana consumers or first-time growers. This advanced strain shows flowers in 10 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors in warmer climates. You can expect a cerebral high that uplifts the user and eventually works to provide a relaxing and sedating effect. Crystal can be consumed to help alleviate nausea, bust stress and reduce physical pain.