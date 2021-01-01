About this product
Green Crack is just about as potent as it sounds. These feminized seeds produce a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain that’s easy to grow with large yields. You can expect very high levels of THC up to 22% with this strain and flowers in 10 weeks. The energetic buzz that this strain produces slowly builds blissful waves within the user that then lead to a happy high that can be enjoyed all day. The delicious tangy mango flavor is distinct enough that you won’t forget how delicious this strain is. Green Crack has been known to be effective for depression, pain, fatigue and stress.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Green Crack is a potent sativa strain known for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
