Jack Herer (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Jack Herer feminized seeds are highly resistant to diseases and provide high-yielding crops. This strain is a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain with high THC levels of up to 20%. Known as the “perfect blend”, this strain provides an all-round happy high that’s perfect for giving you that energetic jolt to get you through an entire day. Expect a complex combination of flavors and fragrances from this strain, everything from earthy, fruit and lemon to pepper, pine and spicy. Jack Herer is effective to combat depression and fight fatigue; it can also help to reduce pain and bust stress.

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

