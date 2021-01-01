About this product
Lowryder is a potent strain that combines a great balance of THC and CBD. These autoflowering seeds are super easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates; providing plants that are 80% Indica / 20% and contain levels of CBD up to 14%. Known for its ability to induce deep relaxation and eventually couchlock, this strain is great after a long day at work to unwind in the evening and nighttime. This Lowryder has been known to be effective for ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder and busting stress,
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Lowryder
Lowryder is a hybrid strain that was inbred for nine generations by Joint Doctor Seeds to give it a dwarfed size. Growing no more than 16 inches tall, it's the cannabis equivalent of a bonsai for the discrete grower’s windowsill or balcony. Lowryder’s small size comes from a species of cannabis ruderalis crossed with Northern Lights #2 and then William’s Wonder. Consumers, be patient with this strain: its medicinal and cerebrally stimulating effects have a slow but powerful onset. A mild earthy aroma radiates from the small, conic buds which autoflower in a short 40 to 45 days. Lowryder is a stalwart plant that can survive in harsh, colder climates, making it a popular strain in northern regions like Finland and Canada.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.