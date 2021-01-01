 Loading…

Lowryder (autoflowering) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Lowryder (autoflowering) seeds

Lowryder is a potent strain that combines a great balance of THC and CBD. These autoflowering seeds are super easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates; providing plants that are 80% Indica / 20% and contain levels of CBD up to 14%. Known for its ability to induce deep relaxation and eventually couchlock, this strain is great after a long day at work to unwind in the evening and nighttime. This Lowryder has been known to be effective for ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder and busting stress,

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

Lowryder

Lowryder is a hybrid strain that was inbred for nine generations by Joint Doctor Seeds to give it a dwarfed size. Growing no more than 16 inches tall, it's the cannabis equivalent of a bonsai for the discrete grower’s windowsill or balcony. Lowryder’s small size comes from a species of cannabis ruderalis crossed with Northern Lights #2 and then William’s Wonder. Consumers, be patient with this strain: its medicinal and cerebrally stimulating effects have a slow but powerful onset. A mild earthy aroma radiates from the small, conic buds which autoflower in a short 40 to 45 days. Lowryder is a stalwart plant that can survive in harsh, colder climates, making it a popular strain in northern regions like Finland and Canada.

