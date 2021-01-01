About this product

Lowryder is a potent strain that combines a great balance of THC and CBD. These autoflowering seeds are super easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates; providing plants that are 80% Indica / 20% and contain levels of CBD up to 14%. Known for its ability to induce deep relaxation and eventually couchlock, this strain is great after a long day at work to unwind in the evening and nighttime. This Lowryder has been known to be effective for ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder and busting stress,