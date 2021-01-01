About this product

Northern Lights feminized is a high-yielding strain that can be grown easily indoors and outdoors. This 90% Indica / 10% Sativa strain can produce levels of up to 18% THC with flowers showing in as little as 9 weeks. The scent and flavors of Northern Lights is a tantalizing delight for the user with notes of citrus, lemon, skunk and pine. Notorious for its sticky buds and its ability to provide a unique high that makes the user feel pumped with energy and creativity, Northern Lights can be consumed for an all-day high. This strain has been known to be effective for depression, pain and stress.