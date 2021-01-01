 Loading…

Hybrid

OG Kush (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds OG Kush (fem) seeds

$79.00MSRP

About this product

OG Kush feminized is an infamous marijuana strain that can produce incredibly high yields, especially when grown indoors. These feminized seeds produce 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid plants with THC levels of up to 19%. Expect strong scents of pine with flavors of lemon, herbs and spice. This strain produces an upbeat happy and uplifting feeling with waves of euphoric bliss that can be felt throughout the entire body. OG Kush has been known to be effective in combating the symptoms of ADHD, depression, insomnia and PTSD. This strain can also be used to reduce pain and stress.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

OG Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

