Hybrid

Patriot Mixpack

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Patriot Mixpack

$139.00MSRP

The Patriot Mixpack is just what every devoted cannabis consumer needs. This pack contains three classic feminized strains; the first strain is AK-47, a 35% Indica hybrid with THC levels of up to 20%. Expect a balanced body and mind euphoric high with an uplifting and happy high. The second strain is Bubblegum, a 50/50 strain with THC levels of up to 17%. Expect an uplifting high with Bubblegum, alongside the taste of sweet berries that are reminiscent of bubblegum. The last strain in the pack is Sour Diesel, a strain that’s perfect for socializing. Sour Diesel is a 40% Indica strain that makes the user feel pumped and energized.

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

Flavour Pack

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Flavour Pack is a cross between the notoriously tasty and powerful Hollywood Pure Kush (HPK) and Moonbow. The strain takes the hefty flavor from HPK and adds a delicious fruity lining thanks to Moonbow. Flavour Pack will make even experienced consumers do a double take, as this strain packs a high-THC percentage and an impressive terpene profile.

 

