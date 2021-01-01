About this product
Pure Indica feminized seeds produce plants that are infamous for their ability to submerge the user in relaxation and tranquility. This 100% Indica strain has THC levels of up to 14% with flowers showing in as early as 8 weeks. Pure Indica can be grown indoors and in cool climates. Expect a sweet a fruity taste with this strain and the happy, floaty feeling that it provides has been described as floating on a cloud. Pure Indica has been known to help with combating anxiety, helping with depression, ease headaches, reduce pain and bust stress.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Pure Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.