 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Pure Indica (fem) seeds
Indica

Pure Indica (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Pure Indica (fem) seeds

$79.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Pure Indica feminized seeds produce plants that are infamous for their ability to submerge the user in relaxation and tranquility. This 100% Indica strain has THC levels of up to 14% with flowers showing in as early as 8 weeks. Pure Indica can be grown indoors and in cool climates. Expect a sweet a fruity taste with this strain and the happy, floaty feeling that it provides has been described as floating on a cloud. Pure Indica has been known to help with combating anxiety, helping with depression, ease headaches, reduce pain and bust stress.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Pure Kush

Pure Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review