Purple Haze feminized seeds produce high-yielding and mood-elevating plants when grown correctly. This 30% Indica / 70% Sativa hybrid plant has THC levels of up to 20% and flowers can be seen in as little as 9 weeks. Purple Haze tastes of sweet berries with strong tones of blueberry with an earthy yet sweet scent. Users can expect a creative, joyful buzz with an uplifting and chilled out high. This strain has been known to help with ADD, ADHD, combat depression and even fight fatigue. Purple Haze has also been known to help bust stress and reduce the symptoms of PTSD.
I Love Growing Marijuana
Purple Haze
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Purple Haze is a sativa marijuana strain popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic song, Purple Haze. This strain delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.
