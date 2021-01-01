 Loading…

Sativa

Sour Diesel (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

$79.00MSRP

About this product

Sour Diesel feminized plants produce a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa plant with guaranteed results. You can expect THC levels of up to 20% with this strain and it can be grown indoors and in a sunny climate. Sour Diesel has pungent flowers with a distinct scent that you could recognize anywhere with its hints of diesel. The effects of sour diesel are an energetic buzz with a euphoric high, followed by a relaxed and happy feeling. This strain has been known to have an ability to combat depression, fight fatigue and reduce the symptoms of pain.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

