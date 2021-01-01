About this product
Sour Diesel feminized plants produce a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa plant with guaranteed results. You can expect THC levels of up to 20% with this strain and it can be grown indoors and in a sunny climate. Sour Diesel has pungent flowers with a distinct scent that you could recognize anywhere with its hints of diesel. The effects of sour diesel are an energetic buzz with a euphoric high, followed by a relaxed and happy feeling. This strain has been known to have an ability to combat depression, fight fatigue and reduce the symptoms of pain.
I Love Growing Marijuana
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
