Hybrid

Strawberry Kush (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Strawberry Kush (fem) seeds

$79.00MSRP

About this product

Strawberry Kush is a 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid strain that produces a high yield and THC content of up to 18%. This strain can be grown indoors or in a cool climate with flowers developing as soon as 8 weeks. The strain has a sweet taste with strong scent or earthy and woody notes. You can expect a very subtle head high when consuming this strain, paired with a euphoric buzz that isn’t too overpowering. Strawberry Kush can be used to induce appetite, reduce anxiety, help to alleviate pain and completely bust stress with its uplifting buzz.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Strawberry Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.

