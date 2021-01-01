About this product

Strawberry Kush is a 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid strain that produces a high yield and THC content of up to 18%. This strain can be grown indoors or in a cool climate with flowers developing as soon as 8 weeks. The strain has a sweet taste with strong scent or earthy and woody notes. You can expect a very subtle head high when consuming this strain, paired with a euphoric buzz that isn’t too overpowering. Strawberry Kush can be used to induce appetite, reduce anxiety, help to alleviate pain and completely bust stress with its uplifting buzz.