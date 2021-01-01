 Loading…

Super Silver Haze (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Super Silver Haze (fem) seeds

About this product

Super Silver Haze feminized seeds are a popular and potent hybrid strain of marijuana at 10% Indica / 90% Sativa with a THC content of up to 19%. This strain can be grown indoors and in a sunny climate. The effects of Super Silver Haze are a boost in creativity and energy, along with a euphoric cerebral high and a happy, uplifting buzz. Super Silver Haze has been known to counteract the effects of depression, ADHD, and stress. Furthermore, the strain can be used to alleviate the user from muscle and joint pain.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

