Super Silver Haze feminized seeds are a popular and potent hybrid strain of marijuana at 10% Indica / 90% Sativa with a THC content of up to 19%. This strain can be grown indoors and in a sunny climate. The effects of Super Silver Haze are a boost in creativity and energy, along with a euphoric cerebral high and a happy, uplifting buzz. Super Silver Haze has been known to counteract the effects of depression, ADHD, and stress. Furthermore, the strain can be used to alleviate the user from muscle and joint pain.