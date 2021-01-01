About this product
Super Silver Haze feminized seeds are a popular and potent hybrid strain of marijuana at 10% Indica / 90% Sativa with a THC content of up to 19%. This strain can be grown indoors and in a sunny climate. The effects of Super Silver Haze are a boost in creativity and energy, along with a euphoric cerebral high and a happy, uplifting buzz. Super Silver Haze has been known to counteract the effects of depression, ADHD, and stress. Furthermore, the strain can be used to alleviate the user from muscle and joint pain.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
